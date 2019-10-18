close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
AFP
October 18, 2019

Venezuela wins seat on UN rights council

World

AFP
October 18, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: Venezuela won a seat on the UN Human Rights Council Thursday, overcoming criticism from advocacy groups and fellow Latin American countries that its own rights record is appalling. To applause in the chamber, Venezuela got the nod in a vote by the UN General Assembly to choose 14 new members for the 47-member body based in Geneva. The council works to promote and protect human rights around the world. Its members are elected for staggered three-year terms on a regional group basis.

