KU announces entry test-based online admissions schedule

Karachi University announced online admissions 2020, entrance test-based, in bachelors and masters programmes in Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physical Therapy.

KU Directorate of Admissions Incharge Dr Saima Akhtar said students could get admission details, online admission form, prospectus and submission guidelines from the varity’s web portal and submit their relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher till October 23.

She mentioned that for the first time in the history, the KU would conduct the entry test through its own recently established the KU Assessment and Testing Service (KUATS) instead of availing National Testing Service.

She said that KU was offering entry test-based admissions in Bachelors programme in the Departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education (BA Hons) and Teacher Education (BEd Hons).

For Masters programme, Dr Akhtar said that the entry test-based admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Commerce, Mass Communication and Public Administration. She said the students who had been planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats should appear and clear the entry test otherwise they would not be considered for admissions.