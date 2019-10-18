close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Zong 4G rolls out new campaign

Business

KARACHI: Zong 4G, has launched its new campaign, ‘Coverage Leadership’, with two cricket celebrities endorsing its data network, a statement said on Thursday.

The campaign has been crafted to depict Pakistan’s warmth and hospitality and showcases international cricketer Jason Roy's visit to Pakistan, his experience of the rich cultural nuances and his heartwarming friendship with Younis Khan, the former ace cricketer, throughout a journey across the countryside.

The statement said the TV advertisement piques the interest of the audience, who can relate to the Pakistani culture, the upbeat and canorous music, sung by our very own ‘Bieber Girls’, with their two favorite cricketing stars.

Commenting on the launch of the 360 degree communication campaign, an official spokesperson said, “At Zong 4G, we take pride in our Pakistani roots, tradition, culture, and our unlimited passion and love for cricket”.

