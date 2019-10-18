close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2019

Gold up Rs400/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs400 per tola on Thursday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said prices moved up to Rs87,000 per tola. Rate of 10-gram gold also increased Rs343 to Rs74,588.

In the international market, gold price rose $8 to $1,489 per ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market, local jewellers said.

