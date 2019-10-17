Egypt keen on investing $1b in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Egypt keen on investing $1b in Pakistan over the next one year in different sectors, mainly in energy, building, Pharmaceutical, Halal Food and Tourism. The bilateral trade has an increasing trend, $260 million as compared to last year’s $200 million. Both countries are enjoying good relations and there is need to further increase the bilateral exchange of delegation programme and information.

These remarks were made by Egypt Ambassador Yaqoob during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by 16 members trade delegation headed by Ahmed Anter, Frist Undersecretary, and Head of Egyptian commercial service.

The envoy informed that Egypt will be declared Hepatitis free country by 2020 and urged Pakistan for joint ventures in Pharmaceutical and health sector. Egypt can help Pakistan to get rid of Hepatitis C. There is a need to have enhanced Pak-Egypt cooperation in the area of healthcare, he added.

He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade ties between the two countries and also showed willingness to be part of the RCCI Int’l Rawal Expo 2020 in March next year.

First joint working group has been established between Pakistan and Egypt, and I hope, we can explore more opportunities here, the ambassador further added.