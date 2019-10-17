Every heinous crime is not terrorism: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed on Wednesday that every heinous crime does not fall in the ambit of terrorism.

The CJP said this while heading a three-member bench which took up the murder of Ghulam Muhammad by one Kalay Khan on the court premises. The Supreme Court acquitted Kalay Khan in the case.

CJP, while inquiring government counsel, observed, “You should correct your definition of terrorism as terror related cases have piled up.”

CJP observed, “We will give decision this month upon definition of terrorism.” CJP observed that murder was committed due to personal enmity.