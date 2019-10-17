close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Pakistan U19 cricket team leaves for China

Sports

 
October 17, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19 team left for Beijing on Wednesday evening to play friendly matches against the hosts and Afghanistan Under-19 squad, says a press release.

The 12-player squad will be captained by Mohammad Harris Khan, while Saim Ayub will be his vice captain.

Pakistan Under-19 team will play against China on October 19 and Afghanistan on October 20. A combined Afghanistan and Pakistan side will play China on October 23. Pakistan team will return home on October 24. The tour has been arranged by the Chinese government and the purpose of the matches is to strengthen the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistan U19 squad: Mohammad Harris Khan (captain), Saim Ayub (vice captain), Aamir Ali, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Haseeb Ullah (wicketkeeper), Jahanzeb Sultan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sameer Saqib, Shiraz Khan and Zaman Khan.

