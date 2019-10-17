13 countries to feature in Pak Int’l Badminton

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen countries will participate in the Yonex Sunrise Pakistan International Badminton Series starting at the Rodham Hall from November 7-10.

Wajid Ali Ch, secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation and chairman Asian Development Committee at a press conference in Islamabad Wednesday said that players from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bahrain, Nepal, Maldives, Afghanistan, Check Republic, Iran, Iraq, Canada and Pakistan players are to compete in the event.

Events to be contested during the competition will be men’s singles, doubles, ladies singles and doubles and mix doubles.“We have requested government to support us. So far what we are getting is from the international companies and do not have any local support,” Wajid Ali said.

He hoped that the event would go a long way in popularizing the game of badminton in Pakistan.“We have always worked for the game’s promotion, even without any support and backing by local multinationals. This time, Badminton Asia is also supporting us.. the event would go a long way in promoting the game in Pakistan,” he said.