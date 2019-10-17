close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

13 countries to feature in Pak Int’l Badminton

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen countries will participate in the Yonex Sunrise Pakistan International Badminton Series starting at the Rodham Hall from November 7-10.

Wajid Ali Ch, secretary Pakistan Badminton Federation and chairman Asian Development Committee at a press conference in Islamabad Wednesday said that players from USA, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bahrain, Nepal, Maldives, Afghanistan, Check Republic, Iran, Iraq, Canada and Pakistan players are to compete in the event.

Events to be contested during the competition will be men’s singles, doubles, ladies singles and doubles and mix doubles.“We have requested government to support us. So far what we are getting is from the international companies and do not have any local support,” Wajid Ali said.

He hoped that the event would go a long way in popularizing the game of badminton in Pakistan.“We have always worked for the game’s promotion, even without any support and backing by local multinationals. This time, Badminton Asia is also supporting us.. the event would go a long way in promoting the game in Pakistan,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports