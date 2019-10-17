We shall never leave Kashmiris alone, saysGen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and was briefed on the situation — Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and response.

“Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” the Army chief was quoted as saying on the occasion in a Tweet message by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor.