October 17, 2019
October 17, 2019

Teachers’ professional development trainings held

Islamabad

 
October 17, 2019

Islamabad : Pearson Edexcel has launched its iPrimary and Lower Secondary (iPLS) face-to-face course for the academic schools across the Pakistan. The programme aligned with its UK national curriculum aimed to professional development of the teachers, says a press release.

The senior teachers from the leading private schools including Froebel’s International School, Lahore Grammar Schools-Land Mark, Cornerstone, Roots Millennium, The City School, LACAS, Future World Schools, Roots International Schools, Super Nova, PakTurk Maarif, Roots School Systems, Learning Alliance, American School and Kohinoor Grammar School, Faisalabad participated in the training session.

