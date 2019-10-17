CDA to auction residential, commercial plots

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) is organising auction of residential and commercial plots of different categories in various developed sectors of Islamabad on October 22 to October 24 at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, says a press release.

All necessary arrangements have been finalized and auction would be held on 22 to 24 October, 2019 at the Jinnah Convention Centre. For making the auction in transparent manners, Chairman CDA constituted an eleven-members committee under the chairmanship of Member Finance, while the other members of the committee are Member Estate, Member (Planning and Design), Director General Law, Deputy Financial Advisor-II, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-II, Director Estate Management-I (West) and Deputy Director, Finance Wing.