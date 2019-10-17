close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

PHP reunites 7 missing children with families

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) extended help to 1,339 travellers and removed 258 encroachments during the last one week.

In addition to that, the PHP reunited seven missing children with their families. They were named Ali Hassan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rukhsana, Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Mubashir Ahmad, Muhammad Jahangir.

Seventy four cases were registered on irresponsible driving and 12 cases were registered for using fake or unauthorized green registration plates on vehicles.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore