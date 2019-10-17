PHP reunites 7 missing children with families

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) extended help to 1,339 travellers and removed 258 encroachments during the last one week.

In addition to that, the PHP reunited seven missing children with their families. They were named Ali Hassan, Ghulam Mustafa, Rukhsana, Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Raza, Mubashir Ahmad, Muhammad Jahangir.

Seventy four cases were registered on irresponsible driving and 12 cases were registered for using fake or unauthorized green registration plates on vehicles.