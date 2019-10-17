24 Pak athletes to feature in Military World Games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 24 athletes are set to participate in the 7th CISM Military World Games scheduled in Wuhan, China from October 15-30.
Pakistan will feature in golf, volleyball and shooting events. Pakistan’s golf team comprises Adeel Hashmi, Taimoor Khan, Ashfaq, Ansar Mehmood and M Naqas.
The volleyball team consists of Anwar Khan, Farooq Haider, Hamid Yazman, M Yaseen, Abuzar, Fahad Raza, Afaq Khan, Asif Nadeem, Mubashar Raza, M Usman, M Dawood and Usman Faryad.
In shooting, Khalil Akhtar, Farrukh Nadeem, Zafar-ul-Haq, Aamir Iqbal, Junaid Waqas, Zafar Iqbal and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will be part of the Pakistan side. The opening ceremony will be held on October 18.
