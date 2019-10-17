TDAP organises NETP program with LCCI, IBA

LAHORE: TDAP organized second series of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) at Lahore in collaboration with LCCI and IBA-Karachi on 15th October, 2019. The objective of this program was to share the trade knowledge in terms of available resources, international trends, TDAP’s facilitation initiatives for exporters, role and importance of export planning and execution, so as to equip our potential and new traders/manufacturers who are eager to export.

Mr. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President, LCCI welcomed the participants, and thanked TDAP on arranging the program for sharing much needed knowledge and experience on Export Development. Mr. Riaz Ahmad Shaikh, Director General TDAP briefed the audience about the National Exporters Training Program (NETP), an initiative taken by TDAP to facilitate exporters. NETP would be held in several cities/commercial centres of the country.

Dr. Adil Nakhuda, Assistant Professor, Dr. Najam Akbar, Assistant Professors from IBA- Karachi presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 50 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of LCCI attended the session. Guest Speaker Ms. Sara Riaz, Senior Officer of State Bank of Pakistan covered the module of Export Financing.***