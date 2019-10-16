Three hurt as asylum-seekers clash on Greek island camp

ATHENS: At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum-seekers in crammed Greek migrant camp that was later partly destroyed in a fire, officials said on Tuesday. Local police said the violence, apparently between groups of Syrians and Afghans, erupted late on Monday in the town of Vathy on the island of Samos.

A fire then broke out among tents and makeshift shacks spilling out of the overcrowded camp, which has a capacity of 650, but hosts over 5,700 people. Local mayor Georgios Stantzos told AFP that an explosion was heard before the fire broke out. "According to police, around 30 tents were destroyed... the damage is still under evaluation," a UN refugee agency source said.

Medical charity MSF said half the camp residents are women and children, and that 600 people had been left homeless by the fire. "This nightmare must end! Children and other vulnerable people must be evacuated from the Greek islands to safe accommodation," the group tweeted.