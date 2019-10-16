Park Lane reference: Former SECP ED turns approver against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court that former executive director of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Javed Hussain has requested the department to become approver in the Park Lane corruption reference against Asif Ali Zardari and others.

Javed Hussain was produced before the accountability court by the NAB after ending of his physical remand time. During hearing, the National Accountability Bureau informed Judge Muhammad Bashir that the request of the SECP’s ex-ED is pending with the department’s headquarters.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor requested the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for more investigations.

To this, the accountability court judge asked how many days of physical remand of the accused the NAB already availed.

The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor told the court that the NAB had availed 49 days physical remand of Hussain.

The court rejected the NAB request for further physical remand and sent the accused to the Adyala Jail on judicial remand. Former ED SECP Javed Hussain is facing charges of concealing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s ownership of the company.

The NAB alleged that Hussain accepted Zardari’s resignation in previous date. It is to mention here that Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are already on judicial remand in the same reference.