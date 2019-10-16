Iran TV shows exile arrested in Guards operation

TEHRAN: Iranian state television has shown footage of Ruhollah Zam, an exiled opposition figure the Revolutionary Guards said they arrested in a “sophisticated” operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam on Monday, describing him as a “counter-revolutionary” who was “directed by France’s intelligence service”. Zam reportedly lived in exile in Paris, but the Guards did not specify when or where he was arrested. A short video clip aired by state television late Monday shows a stocky man sitting in the back of a car blindfold and handcuffed. The same man then appears sitting in an armchair next to the flags of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic republic’s ideological army.