close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 16, 2019

Iran TV shows exile arrested in Guards operation

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

TEHRAN: Iranian state television has shown footage of Ruhollah Zam, an exiled opposition figure the Revolutionary Guards said they arrested in a “sophisticated” operation.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam on Monday, describing him as a “counter-revolutionary” who was “directed by France’s intelligence service”. Zam reportedly lived in exile in Paris, but the Guards did not specify when or where he was arrested. A short video clip aired by state television late Monday shows a stocky man sitting in the back of a car blindfold and handcuffed. The same man then appears sitting in an armchair next to the flags of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic republic’s ideological army.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World