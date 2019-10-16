KP apex body reviews security situation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee on Tuesday reviewed the overall security situation in the province particularly in the tribal districts.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting at the Governor’s House, said a handout. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Senior Minister KP Atif Khan, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary Saleem Khan, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Naeem, principle Secretary to Governor Nizamuddin, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, and heads of other law-enforcing agencies attended the meeting. The committee underlined the need to enhance economic activities in tribal districts and decided to establish industrial and processing zones for copper, chromate, nephrite, granite and other minerals. The forum discussed to increase the quota of tribal students in medical colleges and professional colleges. The meeting was briefed that police force have been deployed in merged districts and judges posted with relevant facilities. The governor, while chairing the meeting, directed the officials concerned to prepare a monthly work plan to ensure monitoring of development schemes and service delivery programme in tribal districts.

The forum acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by tribal people for the restoration of peace and agreed to facilitate and support tribespeople to lead a respectable life.