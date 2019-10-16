close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 16, 2019

Court orders action against Rescue 1122 director, HFH head

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 16, 2019

Rawalpindi :Additional District and Sessions Judge (Rawalpindi) Ijaz Ahmed Buttar on Tuesday ordered legal action against Director Rescue 1122 and former medical superintendent (MS) Holy Family Hospital (HFH) on irresponsible attitude in an incident where four girls including the bride were burnt to death in Satellite Town.

Sana 24, the daughter of Chaudhry Tariq was to get married and ‘mehndi’ ceremony was to take place at the night of the incident on January 15. Other victims were as 14-year-old Hina, 22-year-old Naina and 20-year-old Hifza. The complainant Chaudhry Tariq filed an application in court and prayed for justice. He prayed the court to take action against responsible government officers. He told the court that fire spread all around in house due to negligence of Rescue 1122 officials. Secondly, burnt girls died due to negligence of former MS Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The court directed police to take legal action against Director Rescue 1122 Abdul Rehman including some other officers and former MS Holy Family Hospital.

At that time the Rescue 1122 fire-fighters said that initial investigations suggest that the blaze could have been caused by a gas heater.

On the other hand, Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali, who was leading the investigation, said that the fire started due to an electric short circuit and said there was no gas compressor in the house.

Former deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa in an inquiry found Rescue 1122 ‘guilty’ in this incident.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad