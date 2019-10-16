IG orders removal of checkposts

LAHORE:The inspector general of police, Punjab, has directed the officers concerned to remove all the check posts across the province other than the inter-provincial and inter-district ones.

He also directed them to ensure strict implementation of new SOPs for the checking of vehicles and citizens. He expressed these views while issuing directions to the field officers during a video link conference held at Central Police Office on Tuesday. The meeting also reviewed the law and order situation besides the performance of police teams.

He warned that in case of any misbehaviour at the inter-provincial and inter district check posts relevant DSP would be held directly responsible and a strict action would be taken against the responsible according to the discipline matrix. He further said that citizens could launch a complaint on 8787 IGP complaint centre regarding the presence of police check post/barrier anywhere in the province other than the inter-provincial and inter-district ones, immediate and strict action would be taken against the officials responsible.

cylinders: Vans and rickshaws providing pick and drop services to the schoolchildren will be impounded from November 1, if LPG cylinders installed in the vehicles are found substandard. The chief traffic officer (CTO) issued a letter to the district and schools' administration in this regard. An awareness campaign will also be launched to sensitise the drivers about the crackdown on substandard cylinders.