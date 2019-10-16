close
Non-payment of salaries protested

National

 
October 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The employees of municipal administration North Waziristan staged a demonstration to protest the non-payment of salaries. The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands gathered at the press club on Tuesday. They said all the government employees were getting salaries after military operation Zarb-e-Azb except them.

