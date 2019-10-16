Non-payment of salaries protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The employees of municipal administration North Waziristan staged a demonstration to protest the non-payment of salaries. The protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands gathered at the press club on Tuesday. They said all the government employees were getting salaries after military operation Zarb-e-Azb except them.
