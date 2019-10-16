close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Japanese team calls on Elahi

National

Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

LAHORE: A five-member Japanese delegation headed by Clean Energy Company Vice-President Mr Fokaya Satoru called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussion was also held about installation of solar energy system in the new building of Punjab Assembly.

