KP CM orders initiation of work on 489 megawatts energy projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the initiation of work on 489megawatts new energy projects.

Chairing a meeting of the energy and power department, he directed the department concerned to work out all the modalities on an emergency basis and specify timelines for completion of the projects, said an official handout.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Establishment Arbab Shehzad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on energy Himayatullah Khan, Advisor to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir and other officials. The chief minister said the provincial government had completed seven different projects related to the energy sector with the total production capacity of 161.2 MW, which would generate Rs4404 million revenue per year.

The participants of the meeting were informed that by the end of the year 2022, five additional energy-related projects would be completed. These will have a capacity of 216 MW and generate Rs1137 million in revenue annually.

Mahmood Khan stated that out of the 332 mini-hydel power projects, 280 were completed which would benefit 90,000 local households. He said 672 additional mini-hydel power projects were also being launched which would generate 55MW electricity that would directly benefit 200,000 households.