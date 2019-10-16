Commission briefed on pro-minority measures in KP

PESHAWAR: The "One-Man Commission" formulated under the directives of SC visited Peshawar on Tuesday to oversee the latest status of implementation in para 37 of the minority rights judgment.

The review meeting was attended by commission chairman Dr Shoaib Suddle, MNA Ramesh Kumar and advocate SC Saqib Jilani.The commission was briefed by Secretary Auqaf Farukh Sair on the implementation of minority rights judgment in KP.

The secretary said the job quota for the minority has been increased from 3 percent to 5 per cent in KP. He highlighted measures taken for the security of the worship places of the minorities and said relevant changes have been made to the curriculum of school and colleges in the province.

He said Rs100 million were approved in the year 2018-19 for the establishment of graveyards for minorities in KP. An additional 30 million was allocated for the boundary walls. The commission met representatives of various minorities groups, visited Edwardes College Peshawar and minorities worship places. The commission will submit the report to Supreme Court of Pakistan on the overall implementation on Supreme Court judgment.