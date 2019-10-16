Fractured ties

The Iran-KSA regional rivalry is not only detrimental to the peace, progress and prosperity of these two nations but also a big hindrance in forging a strong bond of brotherhood among other Muslim states. The sectarian schism and regional rivalry for dominance in the Middle East are why both the neighbouring states are at daggers drawn. On the request of US President Trump, PM Imran Khan has taken up the gauntlet to end the bad blood between the two leading Muslim states. In a bid to amend the fractured ties between the two neighbouring countries, he paid a one-day visit to Iran on Sunday. The Iranian president welcomed the peace initiative. Hopefully, the Saudi leadership will also reciprocate Iran’s goodwill gesture. There is no denying that the Yemen crisis is also an offshoot of this crisis and if this animosity ends the hapless people of Yemen will also heave a sigh of relief.

Other Muslim states which have strong relationships with KSA and Iran should also step in to ease the ties. In the same way, the American president also needs to rethink his Middle East policy. To make tangible headway, all the stakeholders will have to make due efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali