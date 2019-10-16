Four Pakistan women to attend ACC coaching course

KARACHI: The involvement and participation of Pakistani women in mainstream cricket continues to increase as four women have registered for a three-day ACC Level 1 Women Coaching Course, which will be held in Lahore from October 17 to 19.

They are Abbottabad’s Atika Sabir Khan, Lahore’s Fareeha Mahmood, Shehla Bibi from Wah Cantt and Tasleem Bano from the Gaizer district of Gilgit Baltistan.

Fareeha is a current Pakistan international who featured in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018. Other participants in the course, the first of its kind, include women from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait (two), Malaysia, Maldives, Oman (two) and the UAE.

“We have already organised two Level-2 courses in the past. The feedback given by ACC to PCB was commendable and it was marked as the best-ever,” said course instructor Ali Zia.

He added that the course would provide the participants an opportunity to go back to their countries and train young girls. Sultan Rana, ACC’s Events and Development Manager, said ACC was working with its member countries to develop the game in the region. “The ACC takes pride in hosting its inaugural women’s level-1 course at NCA. Our purpose is to encourage more girls. . . . the course will provide an opportunity to inspire them.”