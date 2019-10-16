Andy Flower takes up T10 coaching role after leaving ECB

ABU DHABI: Andy Flower has been named as head coach of Maratha Arabians in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10, days after ending a 12-year association with the ECB.

Flower left his role as technical director in the England set-up on Saturday, and had hinted that he was more likely to take up roles on the franchise circuit than return to international cricket. There had been speculation that he would head to the IPL, but this is his first coaching role since leaving the ECB.

“I have just come off a tremendous run with English cricket and am now looking ahead to the future with hope,” Flower said. “Anything that is new and is innovative like T10 cricket always has an automatic appeal. From a coaching perspective it presents new challenges to test yourself against in a world-class environment.”

Flower departed the ECB after 12 years in the national team set-up. He started out as Peter Moores’ assistant in 2007, before taking over in 2009. His reign saw England win their first men’s ICC world tournament - the 2010 World T20 - as well as away Test series in India and Australia, as England rose to become the ICC’s No.1-ranked Test team. After the 2013-14 Ashes, he took up a role as technical director, which involved overseeing the Lions side.

The league also announced that the Arabians had retained captain Dwayne Bravo, along with Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan pair Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran. They have also signed Chris Lynn as an ‘icon player’ ahead of Wednesday’s (today’s) player draft.