Gold down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs100/tola on Tuesday, dropping to Rs87,000/tola. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), prices dropped to Rs87,000/tola from Rs87,100 the previous day. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs86 to Rs74,588, the ASSJA said.
In the international market, rates dropped by $2 to $1,494 per ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500/tola as compared to the rates in Dubai gold market, said local jewellers.
