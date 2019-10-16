close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

Gold down Rs100/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs100/tola on Tuesday, dropping to Rs87,000/tola. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), prices dropped to Rs87,000/tola from Rs87,100 the previous day. Similarly, rate of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs86 to Rs74,588, the ASSJA said.

In the international market, rates dropped by $2 to $1,494 per ounce. Prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500/tola as compared to the rates in Dubai gold market, said local jewellers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business