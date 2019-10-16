Royal couple make colourful entrance in auto rickshaw at reception

ISLAMABAD: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in style to a special reception in the federal capital — opting for an auto rickshaw as they wrapped up the second day of their royal tour. William and Kate travelled in the colourful cart to the historic Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Tuesday evening for an event hosted by Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

The duke demonstrated the UK’s support for the Commonwealth country, telling the reception that Pakistan could rely on Britain as “a key partner and your friend”. The five-day visit, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, seeks to strengthen ties between the two nations. Kate wore a glittering emerald dress by Jenny Packham, while William wore a similar-coloured traditional sherwani buttoned coat by Karachi-based designer Naushemian.

In his address to the reception, arranged to showcase the best of Pakistani culture, the duke recognised the troubled past of Pakistan. “Delivering a future where Pakistan’s great potential can be realised will not be easy or without sacrifice,” he said. “For a country so young, Pakistan has endured many hardships, with countless lives lost to terror and hatred. Tonight I want to pay tribute to all those who have endured such sacrifice and helped to build the country that we see today.”

William called on the two nations to “continue to exemplify the very best in international co-operation”, while acknowledging that “the challenges ahead are great”.

At the end of his speech, the duke quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “But we cannot be daunted, nor distracted,” he said. “Instead we should draw strength from our shared bonds and heed the words of Muhammad Ali Jinnah as we do so, ‘My message to you all’ he said ‘is of hope, courage, and confidence’.”