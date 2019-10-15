Rehman Malik urges world to break silence on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik expressed concern on the silence of international community on Indian brutalities in Kashmir saying the Indian forces are committing unprecedented brutalities in Kashmir but sadly the international community is a silent spectator.

“Kashmir is bleeding and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laughing at the miseries of Kashmiris and increasing brutalities by each day,” he said in a statement on Monday. Senator Rehman Malik said the cold weather, shortage of food and medicines have created unbearable situation for the oppressed Kashmiris adding India is suffocating Kashmiris mercilessly. He said Modi is seen on a dirty beach posing for camera while collecting little garbage in a small shopper copying the Hollywood cheap style in his black track suit forgetting that such moves can’t flourish his image as the whole world knows him as ‘Boucher of Gujrat’.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik urged the international community to pressurise Modi to bring an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiris. He said the government of Pakistan has not come up yet with any diplomatic strategy to get the curfew lifted and date of self-determination announced by UNO.

Commenting on Iran-Saudi tension, Senator Rehman Malik said it will be of great benefit if both countries remove their differences however while mediating between Saudi and Iran, Prime Minister Imran Khan should not forget about the oppressed Kashmiris and should seek Saudi Arabia open support to Kashmir in the same way Pakistan is presently helping Saudi government as our elder brother in and out of Saudi Arabia. “The people of Pakistan will be happy if peace is brought back between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the form of ‘no war pact’,” he said.