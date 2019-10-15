Trainers struggling hard to keep pacers fit

LAHORE: National cricket trainers are struggling hard to get the team’s bowlers in proper shape and maintain their fitness level required for international level of cricket. In an effort to prepare for an upcoming tour of Australia the medical panel of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are doing everything possible to improve fitness of fast bowlers Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and M Abbas. The Pakistan team has to leave for Australia by the end of this month to play a three T-20 and two matches of ICC test championship. Hassan Ali due to pain in his back and Shaheen Shah Afridi suffering from dengue could not participate in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The medical panel of the PCB to bring them in shape is working hard for their fitness. Hassan Ali is expected to be available for the second phase of T-20 cup while he can be included in the short format series against Australia over a restoration of his fitness but Shaheen Shah Afridi will be given rest against Kangaroos and will be inducted in the team in a test series. M Abbass has to prove his fitness and his participation in a domestic cricket for the selection in the national team while he will be a major bowler in a test series against Australia.