Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Peace gala begins at QAU

National

OC
Our Correspondent
Islamabad: A week-long ‘Autumn Peace Festival’ organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University was inaugurated here on Monday. On the first day of the festival a conference titled "Social Cohesion in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan" and an art exhibition arranged by the “Quaidian Arts Society “was held. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, was the chief guest of the event. Addressing the ceremony he urged the students to study and follow the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

