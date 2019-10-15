Media urged to raise awareness about breast cancer

PESHAWAR: Wife of the president of Pakistan, Samina Alvi, on Monday urged the media to raise awareness among the public about breast cancer.

She was speaking at a function in connection with breast cancer awareness arranged at the hospital here. Samina Alvi stressed the need for creating awareness among women about breast cancer. She lamented that thousands of precious lives in Pakistan were lost due to breast cancer annually. She said the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre was providing quality treatment to cancer patients from all over the country, asking the general public to join hands with the hospital in its struggle against cancer. Samina Alvi advised the breast cancer patients to undergo regular checkups. She said women were playing a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the country. Therefore, she said, all measures must be ensured to help save the previous lives of Pakistani women that fall prey to breast cancer every year. Samina Alvi said the availability of mammography in government and private hospitals across the country was essential for diagnosing breast cancer. She urged the private sector to contribute to Shaukat Khanum for this purpose.