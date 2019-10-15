Islamabad Art Festival begins from Nov 18

Islamabad:A two-week long Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) to be held from November 18 which would provide opportunities for research and interaction to the young artists and engage huge audiences from diverse backgrounds and ages.

Chief Curator IAF-19 Jamal Shah told this agency that Pakistan’s cultural heritage is over 10,000 years old, starting from Mehrgarh. “Pakistan is a cradle of several diverse and pluralistic civilizations, including Bolan Valley, the Indus Valley (Harappa and Mohenjodaro), and Gandhara,” he added.

IAF-19 is a project of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Hunerkada, a lead consortium of artist bodies and national institutions committed to the promotion and propagation of art and culture.

IAF-19 is being curated by Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of distinguished local and international professionals from visual and performing arts.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

IAF19 will invite 100 Pakistani and 30 to 50 regional and international artists to interpret and articulate the curatorial themes through their chosen genre and media. The event will also be experienced by a large number of students and general public from all over Pakistan taking the numbers of indirect beneficiaries to over 500,000.