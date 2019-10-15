Transfers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of the following five police officers. According to a notification, awaiting Muntazar Haroon Rasheed Khan has been transferred and posted as SSPRO, CTD Rawalpindi on a vacant post. Additional SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Bilal Zafar Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Operations Sadar Lahore. Deputy Director Training-II, Elite Police Training School Lahore, Naveed Arshad, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Dolphin Squad Lahore. Additional SPCRO, Lahore Asad-ur-Rehman has been transferred and posted as Director Training-II, Elite Police Training School Lahore and SDPO Ahmadpur Sial Jhang Muhammad Waseem has been posted as SDPO City Sahiwal.