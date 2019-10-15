close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

PIA resumes Malaysia flights

October 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday restored its flight operation for Malaysia, which was suspended for the last eight months due to the closure of airspace.

PIA’s flight carrying more than 300 passengers left for Kuala Lumpur after the interval of eight months, an official of PIA told APP. He said the PIA would operate two direct flights between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur weekly on Monday and Friday to facilitate the tourists and businessmen intending to visit Malaysia and Pakistan.

He said people and business community in Kuala Lumpur had welcomed the restoration of flight operations.

