CITY PULSE: Love Letters

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Nazia Ejaz’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Letters’ until October 17. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Karachinama

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ from October 24 to January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

The Future of Heritage

The Architecture Design Art magazine and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Education Programme are holding a seminar on ‘The Future of Heritage’ from 9:30am to 5:30pm on October 18 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. Register yourself at adapk.com/registration or call 021-35171378 for more information.

Je vois donc je suis

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting award-winning photojournalist Sara Caron’s solo photography exhibition titled ‘Je vois donc je suis’ (I see; therefore, I am) until October 15. Call 021-35373582 for more information.