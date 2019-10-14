Turkey vows to take key M4 highway in Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkish forces have taken control of the key M4 highway in northern Syria as part of Ankara´s operation against Kurdish militants, the defence ministry said Sunday.

"Following successful operations as part of Operation Peace Spring, the M4 highway has been brought under control after a 30-35 km-deep incursion," the ministry announced on Twitter. The road, which runs east and west through northern Syria, is seen as a vital transport link for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which controls much of the region.

Losing the road is expected to hamper the YPG's resupply and reinforcement efforts as it tries to repel the Turkish offensive, now in its fifth day. Turkey also said Sunday it had captured two towns that had been the focus of the initial phase, Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain.