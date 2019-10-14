Medvedev wins Shanghai crown

SHANGHAI: Daniil Medvedev conceded that he had been “invincible” after he won his fourth title of a spectacular year with a thumping 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

Victory for the 23-year-old Russian, contesting a sixth final in a row, was more evidence that he is the prime contender to join the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The US Open finalist is also able to say that he has finally beaten the German Zverev, another young contender at 22, at the fifth attempt. This was an emphatic statement from the world number four, needing just 74 minutes to seal the crown and failing to drop a set all week. “I can say that here I looked invincible this week, since I am the winner,” said Medvedev, who was planning to catch a 1:00am flight to Moscow and could play there this week.