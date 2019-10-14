E-check posts set up at three points of City

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has set up e-check posts at three exit and entry points of the provincial capital, i.e. Thokar Niaz Baig, Sherakot and old Ravi Bridge for better security of the City. According to sources on Sunday, the PSCA installed special cameras to identify suspected vehicles. Special teams could check the vehicles. Separate lanes for rickshaw, motorcycles, wagons and heavy vehicles would be specified for smooth flow of traffic.