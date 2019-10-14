Woman dies in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and two passers-by sustained injuries when a speeding car hit them at College Doraha here on Sunday. All the three injured were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Khalida Bibi dead. Her husband and another woman were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad. According to doctors, the condition of the injured woman was stated to be critical.
