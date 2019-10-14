Two FC soldiers martyred in Chagai accident

CHAGAI: Two soldiers of Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred and five others injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district on Sunday.

The FC vehicle was returning to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims. The dead and injured were shifted to Frontier Corps Hospital in Dalbandin, from where the injured were referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose bodies were sent to their native cities.