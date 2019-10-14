close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

276th Urs celebrations of Shah Latif today

National

SUKKUR: The arrangements for the 276th Urs celebrations of the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai havebeen finalised as Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will inaugurate the event on Monday (today).During the meeting on Sunday, SSP Mityari Asif Ahmed Bhugio briefed about the security related issues and assured foolproof arrangements. He also elaborated and said as many as 2,400 police and 80 law enforcement agencies’ personnel will be deputed to maintain law and order while 44 CCTV cameras, 20 walkthrough gates, 29 block points have been set up. He said from October 13 to 16, Section 144 will be promulgated in surroundings of the shrine.

