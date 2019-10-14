ICCI’s elected members asked to deliver on election promises

Islamabad: Central leader of Islamabad United Group of ICCI Malik Nadeem Akhtar on Sunday said stagnant property market of the federal capital has been saved from crash due to the efforts of Mian Aslam for which we are highly thankful.

He said that Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) recently made a 200 per cent increase in the property tax in Islamabad while misusing its powers after which the citizens and the business community asked noted business leader, former MNA and Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Muhammad Aslam for help.

Mian Aslam filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through Zulfiqar Abbasi Advocate and a single bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani suspended the tax increase notification and has ordered MCI to furnish a written reply in two weeks. Malik Nadeem Akhtar further said that CDA and MCI should think about increasing burden on masses after delivering services.

He said that the newly-elected office bearers of ICCI should deliver on their election promises like the establishment of hospital, university, TV and radio channels and introduction of just Rent Control Act.

Vice-Chairman of Islamabad United Group Sarfaraz Mughal said that we are highly grateful to Mian Aslam and will not support anyone to take credit for something which he has not done. He said that ICCI leaders should avoid point scoring and serve the interests of the business community.