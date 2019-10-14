Dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. In Lahore, humidity decreased to 54% while maximum temperature was recorded as 33°C.