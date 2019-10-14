Old times

This refers to the article ‘The distinguished dozen’ (September 30) by Shakil Durrani. The writer made a passing reference to Mr Langlands. Those may not be familiar with the name, he was a British officer who opted to stay back and serve the Pakistan Army at Partition. On retirement, he opted to serve Pakistan in the education sector. His contributions in this field are legendary. I first met him at Lawrence College Murree in 1956, and last in 1990 in Chitral. I’m not sure whether the government recognized this great man. His longest stint was in Aitchison College Lahore.

When the writer was DC Chitral in 1981, he presented a Chitrali cap to four of us old Gallians when we were on his turf as part of the 1981 War Course. I still have the cap. Thank you Mr Durrani.

Brig Sher Khan

Rawalpindi