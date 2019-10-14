Gifts to girls

Muzafar Shah, a former district council member from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) distributed 90 shuttlecock burqas to female students. The councilor said that his action was inspired by the recent directive from Ziaullah Bangash, the provincial advisor on education, who directed school girls to observe purdah.

To be fair to the students who do not wish to be covered by burqa, is there any thought on providing these girls with the type of clothing they need?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad