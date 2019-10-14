Two killed, seven injured in traffic accidents

Two men were killed and seven injured in various traffic accidents in the city on Sunday. A motorcyclist died in a road accident in the New Karachi area. According to the police, the accident took place near Power House Chowrangi within the limits of the New Karachi police station.

The motorcyclist died on the spot and the body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 23-year-old Daniyal.

SHO Tahir Hussain said Daniyal was a resident of Sector 5-L, New Karachi and apparently he was hit by a dumper truck while he was going somewhere on his motorcycle. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

An unidentified man was killed in a road accident near the Hyderi Market in North Nazimabad. His body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. His body was later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

Meanwhile, seven people, including women and children, were injured in a road tragedy on the Super Highway. The accident took place while they were travelling in a bus. Responding to the information, rescue workers from different welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the victims to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

The injured included Mahnoor, 17, Sheher Bano, 55, Ayesha Murad, 35, Anisa, 35, Saima, 28, Faiza 20, and Minhas, 50. The police said they were residents of Malir and their condition was out of danger.