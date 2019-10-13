Father of FPCCI ex-president passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aslam, father of former president FPCCI Abdul Rauf passed away Saturday night.
His funeral prayers will be offered today (Sunday) at 3:pm at H/8 Graveyard, Islamabad. Office-bearers of all the chamber of commerce and industries of the country expressed condolence with Abdul Rauf on the demise of his father.
