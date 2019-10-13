close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

Father of FPCCI ex-president passes away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aslam, father of former president FPCCI Abdul Rauf passed away Saturday night.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Sunday) at 3:pm at H/8 Graveyard, Islamabad. Office-bearers of all the chamber of commerce and industries of the country expressed condolence with Abdul Rauf on the demise of his father.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan