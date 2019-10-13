PTI bent upon sabotaging provincial autonomy: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the federal government wanted to sabotage provincial autonomy through unconstitutional and undemocratic ways, but he and his party would not allow them to execute their malicious designs against Sindh.

While criticising the PTI-led government at a political rally in Larkana on Saturday, the PPP chairman said the federal government is bent upon occupying Karachi through legal chicanery, but said no one can divide Sindh. He said PTI's economic mismanagement is compelling people to commit suicides due to high inflation and economic crisis. He said business activities have practically stopped and claimed the business community is leaving the country due to unfriendly business environment. Bilawal asked the people to come out and vote for the PPP candidate on October 27th in PS-11 Larkana by-election to save Sindh from the conspirators, who wanted to divide the land.

The PPP chairman said we struggled and sent army dictators Ayub, Yahya, Zia and Musharraf home and now it is time for Niazi to go. Bilawal said despite worst economic crisis, the former president Asif Ali Zardari judiciously distributed the NFC award, launched Benazir Income Support Programme to provide economic cushion to the under privileged classes, empowered the parliament and gave provincial autonomy through the 18th Amendment.